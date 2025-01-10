Watch CBS News
Live mortar found, removed from Nevada County transfer station

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY – A live mortar was found and removed from a Nevada County transfer station on Friday, authorities said.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report at about 10:30 a.m. of a suspicious device found in the scrap metal area at the Waste Management McCourtney Road Transfer Station and Recycling Center, which is located southwest of Grass Valley.

The Beale Air Force Base's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team responded to the scene and confirmed it was a live mortar, which has since been removed from the transfer station and will be detonated offsite.

No one was injured in the incident and no evacuations were issued to neighbors. However, the transfer station was evacuated and was closed to the public. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

