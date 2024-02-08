Sacramento streets to see more closures for "major motion picture" filming

SACRAMENTO – Amid sightings of Leonardo DiCaprio and sounds of simulated gunfire being heard downtown, the Sacramento Film Office is issuing a notice that "a major motion picture" will continue production in the city this weekend.

Last week, eagle-eyed Sacramentans noticed "tow away" warning signs going up along some downtown streets.

City officials confirmed that a Warner Bros. production would be filming that weekend. With a Paul Thomas Anderson movie wrapping up filming in Humboldt County, people started to speculate that the production would soon be coming to Sacramento.

DiCaprio, along with Regina Hall, were then spotted filming in Sacrament (as well as Stockton) earlier this week.

The production faced some criticism by none other than a Sacramento Superior Court judge, who on Tuesday talked how court workers were not notified about the filming until late in the day after regular business hours.

On Thursday, the city sent out a much more thorough message about the production set to happen this weekend.

According to the Sacramento Film Office, the production has blocked off Feb. 10 through 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as filming hours. During those times, residents and workers in the area are being warned that they may hear or see scenes like "simulated gunfire, car chases, crashes and helicopter work."

"While the simulated elements may resemble real-life situations, the City and Sacramento Film + Media office wants the public to know that they are part of a controlled production for entertainment purposes only," Sacramento Film Commissioner Jennifer West said in a statement.

The city's film office says they've been working closely with local authorities to make sure the production is safe.

Several streets will see full or intermittent closures over the weekend. A list of closures is below:

Saturday Feb. 10, Monday Feb. 12, Tuesday, Feb. 13

Full closures

H Street from Sixth to 10th streets (Feb. 10 only)

Ninth Street from G to I streets (Feb. 10 only)

Eight Street from G to I streets (Feb. 10 only)

Seventh Street from G to I streets (Feb. 10 only)

Jazz Alley from 12th to 13th streets

Intermittent traffic control (2-3 minute holds)

Eighth Street from J to K streets

Ninth Street from J to K streets

Ninth Street from H to I streets

I Street from Ninth to 10th streets

Street from 10th to 12th streets

J Street from Seventh to Eighth streets

12th Street from J Street to Jazz Alley

Jazz Alley from 11th to 12th streets

Sunday Feb. 11

Full closures

Sixth Street from H to J streets

Fifth Street from I to J streets

I Street from Fourth to 7th streets

Intermittent traffic control (2–3 minute holds)

J Street from Fourth to Sixth streets

L Street from Fourth to Sixth streets

Fifth Street from J Street to Capitol Mall

Capitol Mall from Fifth Street to Tower Bridge (west side)