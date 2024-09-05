Legends of Wine event kicks off 2024 Farm-to-Fork Festival in Sacramento

Farm-to-Fork Festival kicks off with Legends of Wine event

SACRAMENTO — It's been a winding road for the wine industry in Sacramento, with grapes being the county's top crop.

In fact, wine grapes generate more than $180 million in revenue annually.

"When we talk about Sacramento is America's Farm-to-Fork Capital, wine grapes and wine production help to lead that conversation," said Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento.

The industry is being celebrated during this year's Legends of Wine event, which is a part of the annual Farm-to-Fork Festival where people get a chance to sample locally grown varieties.

"You've got some of these wineries that are generational," Testa said. "You've got grape vines that are over 100 years old in this region."

However, not everyone is saying "cheers." The celebration comes during a challenging time for vintners.

"I see less wine being consumed and that is impacting our industry," said Tom Quinn of Sobon Family Winery.

This year, grape growers have torn out an estimated 50-thousand acres of vineyards across the state due to declining demand.

"The playing field has shifted," Quinn said. "We've seen some very big players close up shop."

Wineries say they face increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages and overseas imports.

Pests, disease, wildfire smoke and the past drought also impact growers.

"Farming is never easy," said Chad Copher of Heringer Estates Winery. "There's good years and bad years."

For those ready to pour a glass, local growers say this year's crop is expected to produce above-average results thanks to back-to-back wet winters.

"We're in the middle of harvest right now," Quinn said. "Everything looks extremely high quality. It's a textbook year."

"We're feeling like the crop is going to be really strong this year," Copher said. "We feel like we're going to come out with some good fruit."

This year's event was supposed to be held outside the California State Capitol, but it was moved indoors due to the triple-digit temperatures.