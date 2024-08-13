Gas leak prompts shelter in place for Lathrop neighborhood

LATHROP – Residents of several streets in a Lathrop neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place due to a gas leak early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is on Brookhust Boulevard, east of McKee Boulevard.

Exactly what caused the gas leak is unclear, but a PG&E crew is at the scene working to stop the leak.

LATHROP - NEW INCIDENT, Lathrop Manteca Fire District , City of Lathrop Police Department and City of Lathrop Public... Posted by Lathrop Manteca Fire District on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Due to the incident, Lathrop Manteca Fire District says the following streets are being asked to shelter in place: Lazy Ridge, American Farms, Water Mill, and Garden Glade.

Families trying to pickup their children from Mossdale Elementary School are being told by Lathrop police to go to Town Center to McKee and Crescent Moon, or from Town Center to Gold Spike and Open Range.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area for the time being.