LeBron, Lakers ride 21-0 run to start 4th quarter, hold off Kings for 131-127 win

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers ride a 21-0 run to open the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings and hang on to win 131-127 at Crypto.com Arena Saturday night.

LeBron James scored 16 of the Lakers 21 points during that fourth-quarter run on his way to collecting a triple-double. He led all scorers with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Domantas Sabonis led all Kings scorers with 29 points, while also collecting 12 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double. De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points with 10 assists and DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points for the Kings.

Lakers star Anthony Davis added 31 points and collected 9 rebounds.

The Lakers remain undefeated at 3-0. They head to Phoniex to take on the Suns Monday night, who they just beat 123-116 on Friday night.

The Kings are still searching for their first win of the season. They play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center.