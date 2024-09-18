Watch CBS News
New comprehensive Lake Tahoe region wildfire evacuation plan released

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Local leaders and emergency officials have released the new Lake Tahoe Regional Evacuation Plan.

The plan, which was developed in conjunction with agencies across the Tahoe region, was published Wednesday.

Noting that it's a "living document," officials say the plan will be updated from time to time.

A comprehensive evacuation plan has been top of mind for law enforcement agencies and Tahoe-area residents, in particular after the 2021 Caldor Fire. In a hectic scene that highlighted the limited exit routes of the area, a massive traffic gridlock met people trying to get out of South Lake Tahoe during that wildfire.

Residents stuck in gridlock while attempting to evacuate as the Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe on August 30, 2021.  JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Officials say the evacuation plan released Wednesday will be applicable to all parts of the Lake Tahoe basin.

People can submit comments on the plan for the next two months. City of South Lake Tahoe officials will be compiling the comments. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

