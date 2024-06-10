Watch CBS News
6 people, dog rescued after boat catches fire and sinks at Lake Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY – A boat was engulfed in flames on Lake Tahoe's North Shore over the weekend.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, just before 2 p.m. Sunday, their Marine Patrol deputies responded to a reported boat fire near Cedar Flat.

First responders found that the boat was quickly going up in smoke.

lake-tahoe-boat-fire.jpg
Scene of the boat fire on Sunday. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Six people and a dog had already been rescued by the US Coast Guard, authorities say. No major injuries were reported.

Fire crews first started hitting the flames with a de-watering pump, the sheriff's office says, before other firefighting crews arrived.

The sheriff's office says the flames were soon extinguished, but the boat was so damaged that it eventually sank.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

