Lake Tahoe expected to reach full capacity for first time in 5 years

Lake Tahoe expected to reach full capacity for first time in 5 years

Lake Tahoe expected to reach full capacity for first time in 5 years

LAKE TAHOE – Lake Tahoe is expected to be full for the first time in five years thanks to California's two recent wet winters but being at capacity brings its own challenges.

It's the first time in five years Lake Tahoe has been this full of water.

"It's really high you can always tell by the pier because there are summers the water is so low you can kayak right under it," said Sheila Asselin, a local.

"This is some of the highest water I've seen," said Mike Kumpf, another local.

The USDA says when the lake is full It can provide enough water supply for three years even if future snowpacks are below normal.

U.S. District Court water master Chad Blanchard said they have a U.S. Geologic Survey gauge on the lake that they watch daily. A full lake means a lot of things - a healthy environment, less fire danger, and better boating. But more water also means less beach.

"It means perhaps our beaches might be a little bit, you might be a little closer to your friend or new friend," said Carol Chaplin, the CEO of Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

Right now the water is sitting at about half of a foot below full but officials say depending on weather, in about a month it'll reach capacity.

"It makes the beach really small," Asselin said.

It's Memorial Day weekend and the summer crowds are just around the corner.