Lais Hands, man convicted in Del Paso Heights shooting that killed 9-year-old girl, given life in prison

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The man convicted in the 2020 shooting and killing of a 9-year-old girl at a North Sacramento park has been sentenced to life in prison.

Lais Hands was convicted of murder and other charges back in March.

Prosecutors said Hands pulled up in a car to Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights on Oct. 3, 2020, got out, then started shooting.

Nine-year-old Makaylah Brent was killed instantly. Three other people, including a seven-year-old girl, were also hurt in the shooting.

Hands was trying to shoot at a rival gang member, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced that Hands had been sentenced by a judge to 138 years and 8 months to life in prison, a few years short of the maximum sentence he was facing.  

