Labor Day festivities bring in foot traffic for Sacramento businesses

SACRAMENTO – As the Labor Day Festivities continue, Sacramento business owners said this holiday weekend can be some of their busiest days of the year.

"[Saturday] night was very busy, one of the busiest we've had this season so far," Ray Ballestero, owner of Alaro Craft Brewery, said.

Ballestero said Labor Day weekend is typically the start of their busy season.

"Because summer vacations, Memorial Day and on, it can be kind of quiet around here," Ballestero said.

Marcus Mosinske, manager at The Depot and Badlands said they opened earlier than usual this Labor Day weekend because of the increase in foot traffic from the Rainbow Festival.

"We definitely see a really great uptick, it's usually a great part of the community. Rainbow Fest is something that we do every year," Mosinske said.

It's a weekend he said is an opportunity for small businesses to help each other out.

"It's a great opportunity to be a part of the community and be there to support us and we also turn around to support everyone else around us," Mosinske said.

Patty Pardue, committee member for the Sacramento Valley Gay and Lesbian Softball League, said the Rainbow Festival also helps raise money for their team.

"Every year this is a big fundraising event to help us get through tournaments and world series which we're going to this year so this is

going to help us," Pardue said.

Julie Pinon, owner of JuJu's Crystal Curiosities and a vendor at the Rainbow Festival, said events like these during holiday weekends are crucial for small businesses that maybe don't have an actual storefront.

"It gives the people of Sacramento to come do something on their weekend as well and I love coming to these types of events because everyone is so happy and happy to be here," Pinon said.