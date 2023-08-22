L.A. mayor calls Texas sending bus of migrants to city with Hilary approaching "evil"

Bus of migrants sent to Los Angeles during Hilary Bus of migrants sent to Los Angeles during Hilary 01:10

Texas has sent another bus filled with migrants to Los Angeles, the ninth in the last few months, according to the mayor's office.

And Mayor Karen Bass blasted the timing.

"It is evil to endanger the lives of vulnerable migrants by sending a bus with families and toddlers on board to a city that at the time was under an unprecedented tropical storm warning," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

Her office says the bus left Brownsville, Texas and arrived at Union Station at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

"As I stood with state and local leaders warning Angelenos to stay safe and brace themselves for the worst of the coming storm, the governor of Texas sent families and toddlers straight for us on a path through extreme weather conditions," she said in a statement. "If anybody understands the danger of hurricanes and thunderstorms, it's the governor of Texas – who has to deal with this threat on an annual basis. This is a despicable act beyond politics."

The first pair of buses filled with migrants from Texas arrived on June 14. They were taken to St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

There was no immediate comment from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church served as a temporary housing shelter for migrants in the past. Raul Roa

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state's small border towns were "overwhelmed and overrun by thousands of people" crossing into the state from Mexico. He placed the blame on President Joe Biden's "refusal to secure the border."

Bass' office said they are sticking to the plan they established earlier this year and will partner with the county as well as nonprofits to take care of the migrants. It's unclear how many passengers were on the bus.