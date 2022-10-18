Kristin Smart murder case: Paul Flores found guilty; Ruben Flores not guilty

SALINAS – The verdicts for the father and son on trial in the 1996 disappearance and murder of Stockton native Kristin Smart have now been read.

The Paul Flores jury made their announcement first in court on Tuesday. Smart's former Cal Poly classmate was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Paul's father Ruben Flores was found not guilty of being an accessory after the fact by a separate jury.

Ruben Flores' verdict was reached on Monday, but the court waited until both juries had reached their verdicts to announce what was decided.

The trials were heard together for nearly three months, but Paul and Ruben were being tried separately. Ruben was accused of helping his son cover up the crime.

Paul's attorney made a motion for a mistrial after the jury saw a member of the prosecution hugging someone in the Smart family. That motion was denied.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. outside the Monterey County Courthouse to discuss the verdicts.