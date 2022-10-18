San Luis Obispo County DA, Kristin Smart's family speak publicly about Paul Flores' conviction Kristin Smart's father thanked many people, including podcaster Chris Lambert, who has "poured his heart and soul" into the Kristin Smart story. He’s credited with reigniting interest in this case and bringing witnesses forward after years of silence. The Paul Flores jury made their announcement first in court on Tuesday. Kristin Smart's former Cal Poly classmate was found guilty of first-degree murder in the commission or attempted commission of rape in her death. Kristin disappeared 26 years ago.