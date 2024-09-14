Watch: KOVR's 70th anniversary hour-long special

SACRAMENTO – To celebrate 70 years of KOVR, we put together an hour-long special to take you behind the scenes and give you an inside look at the stories we have covered and how things have changed over the past seven decades.

The special shares how the station started in Stockton before eventually settling in West Sacramento.

We share stories about some of the first programs to run on KOVR and share stories about former reporters and anchors. We take viewers behind the scenes by sharing how the industry transitioned from film to tapes to computers.

Not only does the special take you through history, but it also shares our commitment to your community moving forward, getting accountability, action, and getting answers.

The full special can watched in the video player above or on YouTube.