Knife dropped during large disturbance at Arden Fair just days after accidental shooting

SACRAMENTO — Officers recovered a knife following a large disturbance at the Arden Fair Mall on Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

A spokesperson for the department said the fight happened just before 9 p.m. and involved around 10 minors. Officers located half of the group at the mall but the other half ran away.

The incident was reported to police as a large fight but was determined to be just a large disturbance, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear who exactly the knife belonged to. Two people were issued a notice of trespassing and are no longer allowed at the mall. No arrests were made.

This was the second incident involving police activity within a week at Arden Fair.

Last weekend, holiday shoppers were sent running when a gun was accidentally discharged in the middle of a busy day. One person suffered minor injuries when a piece of shrapnel cut him in the leg.

That shooting prompted Sacramento police to place more patrols at the mall during the holiday season.

The person who had the gun has not yet been located by police.