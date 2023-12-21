Watch CBS News
Local News

Knife dropped during large disturbance at Arden Fair just days after accidental shooting

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Knife dropped after disturbance at Arden Fair Mall
Knife dropped after disturbance at Arden Fair Mall 00:33

SACRAMENTO — Officers recovered a knife following a large disturbance at the Arden Fair Mall on Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

A spokesperson for the department said the fight happened just before 9 p.m. and involved around 10 minors. Officers located half of the group at the mall but the other half ran away.

The incident was reported to police as a large fight but was determined to be just a large disturbance, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear who exactly the knife belonged to. Two people were issued a notice of trespassing and are no longer allowed at the mall. No arrests were made.

This was the second incident involving police activity within a week at Arden Fair.

Last weekend, holiday shoppers were sent running when a gun was accidentally discharged in the middle of a busy day. One person suffered minor injuries when a piece of shrapnel cut him in the leg.

That shooting prompted Sacramento police to place more patrols at the mall during the holiday season.

The person who had the gun has not yet been located by police.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 9:55 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.