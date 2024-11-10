Kings overcome Monk's injury to beat Durant-less Suns 127-118 in OT

PHOENIX – De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan combined to score 16 points in overtime and beat the Kevin Durant-less Phoenix Suns 127-118 in overtime Sunday night.

DeRozan led all scorers in the game with 34, with 8 of those coming in overtime. Fox had 21 points, also scoring 8 in overtime, and 11 rebounds and 8 assists in the game.

Kevin Huerter hit 5 3-pointers in the game as the Kings shot just under 30% from behind the 3-point line.

Malik Monk left the game due to a right ankle injury, the team says. Monk, who went down after stepping on Mason Plumlee's foot during the second quarter, did not return to the game. The extent of the injury is unknown.

He played 8 minutes and scored 4 points while dishing 2 assists.

Bradley Beal led the way for the Suns, scoring 28 points. Devin Booker scored 23 points and collected 12 assists in the game.

The Kings climb to 6-4 on the season while the Suns lose their second game, making them 8-2.

Sacramento heads to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Monday night. The Suns take off for Utah to take on the Jazz on Tuesday before coming to Sacramento for a rematch on Wednesday.