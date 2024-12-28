Kings lose to Lakers 132-122 in first game since firing head coach Mike Brown

LOS ANGELES – The Sacramento Kings losing streak was extended to six games after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 132-122 in the team's first game since firing head coach Mike Brown.

The Kings took a one-point lead into the half but the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, pulled away from the Kings in the third quarter when they scored 42 points and outscored the Kings by 18.

Sacramento cut the Lakers' lead down to single digits with under four minutes to go, but the Lakers pulled away again.

Los Angeles shot nearly 54% from behind the arc, whereas the Kings shot just over 27%.

Anthony Davis led all scorers in the game with 36 points. He also collected 15 rebounds and dished 8 assists. Austin Reaves scored 26 points and dished 16 assists.

De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points for the Kings despite shooting 1-9 from three. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and Domantas Sabonis collected another double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Saturday's loss comes just over 24 hours after Brown was fired. Doug Christie is expected to remain the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Kings have now lost their four matchups so far this season against the Lakers, including three in the last five games.

Sacramento heads home to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday while Los Angeles takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.