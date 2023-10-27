Kings' De'Aaron Fox is first signature athlete to sign to Curry Brand

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings all-star point guard De'Aaron Fox was announced as the first signature athlete to sign to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's Under Armour line.

Under Armour made the announcement Thursday in a news release on their website. The specifics of the deal weren't released, but it was called a multi-year partnership between Fox and Curry Brand.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: A detailed view of the Under Armour "Unisex Curry Flow 10" basketball shoes worn by De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings against the Atlanta Hawks during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on January 04, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

Fox could be seen wearing Curry Brand shoes through the 2022-23 season. On the partnership, Curry said he was grateful to have someone "so dedicated to our brand and invested in what our collective future holds."

"I couldn't think of a better athlete and person to join the Curry Brand team," Curry said in the news release.

Under Armour said Fox will oversee its grassroots basketball and UA Next programs to help provide support to the next generation of young athletes, including at Curry's annual basketball camp.

"I have always said that my work on the court means nothing if I can't utilize my platform to do good, and that's why I have always admired what Stephen has done with Under Armour for the basketball and underrepresented communities," Fox said in the news release.

Curry has led the Warriors to four NBA titles over the course of his career. Fox earned his first all-star appearance during the 2022-23 season and was key in ending what had been the longest playoff drought in NBA history, with the Kings entering the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the West.

The Warriors knocked the Kings out of the playoffs in their first-round matchup last season. That Game 7 was the most-watched first-round NBA playoff game in decades.

As Sacramento looks to keep its newfound success going in this new season, Fox and Curry's battles on the court will continue to be must-see entertainment. Off the court, their partnership will look to make a splash in the sports footwear and apparel world.