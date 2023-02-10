De'Aaron Fox joins Domantas Sabonis as Sacramento Kings named to 2023 NBA All-Star Game

SACRAMENTO – De'Aaron Fox is now an NBA All-Star.

Sacramento Kings players and their fans were up in arms after Fox didn't make the original cut.

𝗗𝗘'𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗢𝗫 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗡 𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥

Despite a resurgent year for the Kings and Fox, only one Sacramento player - Domantas Sabonis – was originally named to the All-Star game.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Fox's naming as an All-Star reserve replacement on Friday.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to happen on Feb. 19.