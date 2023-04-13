Kings Coach Mike Brown receives coach of the year honors from National Basketball Coaches Association

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento Kings' head coach is getting some much-deserved recognition.

In his first year with the team, Coach Mike Brown has been named the 2023 Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

@SacramentoKings Head Coach, Mike Brown has been named the 2023 recipient of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award.



Official Release:https://t.co/PBL0fhiY3C… pic.twitter.com/qAoYy8f4Rg — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) April 13, 2023

"Congratulations to Mike Brown on one of the greatest coaching jobs we've ever seen in this league," Indiana Pacers Head Coach and NBCA President Rick Carlisle said in a statement Thursday. "He completely changed the attitude and vibe of the Kings franchise and fan base, launching them into an amazing new era of success."

Brown single-season achievements are numerous. He led the Kings to its first playoff berth since 2006, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history and the longest active non-playoff streak in North American professional sports.

This season, the Kings captured their first Pacific Division title since 2003 and finished with a record of 48-34, an 18-game improvement over last season. Sacramento finished the regular season with a 25-16 record on the road.

The Kings led the league in scoring, averaging 120.7 ppg. They also led the NBA in offensive rating at 118.6, the highest single-season rating to date for the league.

The association also highlighted these top ten categories in which the Kings rank highly:

First in offensive efficiency at 1.159;

First in true shooting percentage at 60.8%;

Second in effective field goal percentage at 57.2%;

Second in field goal percentage at 49.4%;

Third in assists at 27.3;

Second in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.02;

Third in assist ratio at 19.3;

Seventh in assist percentage at 62.6%;

Fourth in passes made at 299.4; and

Third in potential assists at 49.7

Coach Brown issued this statement in response to winning the latest COTY honors:

"Receiving this award from my peers is especially meaningful and an honor that I truly embrace. We have an incredible group of head coaches in the NBA, all of whom deserve to be recognized for their leadership as they execute their craft at the highest level every day. This award is incredibly special in my first year with the Kings. It is a reflection of the caliber of men that Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox have assembled and who I have absolutely loved coaching. I also want to recognize our medical staff, who have been an integral ingredient to our success and worked tirelessly to maximize our players' health throughout the year. Additionally, our coaching staff has been invaluable in supporting our organization and working with my obsession for perfection. Lastly, this recognition is especially meaningful to me because it honors the legacy of Michael Goldberg – a personal friend who worked tirelessly for NBA coaches, always doing so with integrity and class."

The NBA 2023 coach of the year has not yet been named.