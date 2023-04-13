Watch CBS News

Kings Coach Mike Brown named coach of the year by National Basketball Coaches Association

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is getting some much-deserved recognition. In his first year with the team, Coach Mike Brown has been named the 2023 Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Brown single-season achievements are numerous. He led the Kings to its first playoff berth since 2006, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history and the longest active non-playoff streak in North American professional sports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.