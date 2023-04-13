Kings Coach Mike Brown named coach of the year by National Basketball Coaches Association Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown is getting some much-deserved recognition. In his first year with the team, Coach Mike Brown has been named the 2023 Coach of the Year by the National Basketball Coaches Association. Brown single-season achievements are numerous. He led the Kings to its first playoff berth since 2006, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history and the longest active non-playoff streak in North American professional sports.