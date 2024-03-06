Vehicle recovered, gunmen still sought in mass shooting at King City house party

Raw video: Scene of mass shooting at King City house party Raw video: Scene of mass shooting at King City house party 00:41

KING CITY, Monterey County – Authorities in Monterey County on Wednesday recovered a vehicle linked to the suspects in Sunday's deadly mass shooting at a house party in King City. Meanwhile the search continues for at least three gunmen.

In an update, the sheriff's office said the vehicle, a silver Kia sedan, was found in unincorporated area of southern Monterey County. Deputies said that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of the town of Pacific Grove last month.

Deputies did not provide additional details about the vehicle recovery.

According to King City Police, three gunmen in the Kia pulled up to a home on the 200 block of North 2nd Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, as a birthday party was taking place. The gunmen, who were wearing dark-colored clothing and had dark-colored masks over their heads, began shooting multiple rounds at partygoers in the front yard.

The suspects got back into the car and left before police arrived.

Four people died in the shooting and seven others were injured, two critically.

Family members and the sheriff's office identified three of the victims who were killed as 32-year-old Alicia Ramirez Aparicio of King City, 42-year-old Mario Guzman Mendoza of King City and 32-year-old Olivo Perez Pina of King City.

The family told Monterey CBS affiliate KION-TV that the identity of the fourth victim is Francisco Aldape, Alicia Ramirez Aparicio's brother in law.

Aparicio would have turned 33 on Wednesday, according to her family.

The King City Police Department, along with multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies, continue to investigate. Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions in the case.

Authorities said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who may encounter them should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact King City Detective Sgt. Josh Partida at 831-386-5988, Monterey Co. Sheriff's Detective Arras Wilson at 831-597-1225 or to call the department's tip line at 1-888-78-CRIME.