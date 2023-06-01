Kim Cattrall set to reprise role as Samantha Jones in "Sex and the City" spinoff

Actress Kim Cattrall is heading back to set to briefly reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones on the "Sex and the City" spinoff series, "Entertainment Tonight" has learned.

According to ET, Cattrall will appear in the finale of the second season of "And Just Like That…"

Both the show's official Twitter account and the streaming service Max, formerly HBO Max, also appeared to confirm the news Wednesday, tweeting "Secret's out."

Cattrall starred in six seasons and two movie spinoffs of "Sex and the City" as Jones, a glamorous publicist. The second season of "And Just Like That…" will premiere June 22.

According to Variety, however, Cattrall will only appear in one scene of the season finale.

Kim Cattrall on June 3, 2022 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Cattrall disappointed fans and her castmates in 2016 when she declined to participate in a third "Sex and the City" movie, telling ET at the time: "I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be?"

In response, her co-stars — Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and the late Willie Garson — said they were saddened by her decision.

"It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie," Parker told Extra.

In a 2017 interview, Cattrall said she would never play Samantha again, adding that she has never been friends with Parker, Davis, or actress Cynthia Nixon, and said that the show prevented her from having children.

The 66-year-old told Variety in 2022 that she was "never asked" to be part of the spinoff, and found out about it "like everyone else did — on social media."

CBS News has reached out to Cattrall's publicist, but did not immediately get a response.