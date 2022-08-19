Officers conduct sex offender sweep in Truckee & North Lake Tahoe in connection with Kiely Rodni disappearance

TRUCKEE - Friday marks two weeks since the search for missing Truckee teen, 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, began. There's still no sign of the girl or her vehicle.

As part of the search for Rodni, Truckee police, along with sheriff's deputies and other regional law enforcement partners, conducted sex offender compliance sweeps in the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe areas.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the operation was conducted Thursday and resulted in the discovery of several sex offenders being in violation of their terms. One person was arrested and a second is facing possible criminal charges.

On Thursday, the number of personnel assigned to search for Rodni was 73. Searchers will soon be joined by a rogue search and rescue group Adventures with Purpose, according to the sheriff's office. So far, the sheriff's office has received 1,562 tips. While they encourage tips and media to aid in the search, they say they've received a lot of duplicates.

"We've received over 1500 tips from day one," Musallam continued, who tells CBS13 detectives have realized some of the tips flooding in — are duplicates. "If you call in your tip or email or send pictures. Rest assured, we've received it."

Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office.

Over the past several days we have received duplicate tips from citizens, and it has slowed our detectives down from pursuing credible leads. Please read full post here: https://t.co/CzHbCX2QRj #FindKiely #PCSO pic.twitter.com/cI9uak0OdZ — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 18, 2022

Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.