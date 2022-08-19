Large amount of Kiely Rodni tips and theories is slowing the investigation

PLACER COUNTY — As tips and theories about Kiely Rodni's whereabouts continue, the Placer County Sheriff's Office is concerned investigators are slowing down to look into duplicates.

"I just want my daughter home. I just want to know where she is," said Kiely Rodni's mother.

Rodni went missing on Aug.6. Since then, law enforcement, friends, and family have been dedicated to finding her.

"We want to thank the community so much for trying to help us we know it comes from a good place," said Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Angela Musallam but investigators are overwhelmed.

"We've received over 1500 tips from day one," Musallam continued, who tells CBS13 detectives have realized some of the tips flooding in - are duplicates."We've received over 1500 tips from day one," Musallam continued, who tells CBS13 detectives have realized some of the tips flooding in — are duplicates.

"The same people who are calling us are also emailing us and sending us messages."

Since detectives must vet every tip that comes through their office — they've been doing twice the work.

Detectives are asking the community to choose one method to submit tips.

"If you call in your tip or email or send pictures. Rest assured, we've received it," Musallam said.

Detectives are still actively searching — soon to be joined by a rogue search and rescue group Adventures with Purpose.

"We do have a rep from the sheriff's office who will be working with them ... They will not join forces with law enforcement in the search for Kiely," said Musallam.