Watch CBS News
Local News

Kayaker rescued morning after suffering injury on American River

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A kayaker who suffered a leg injury on the North Fork of the American River was rescued the morning after suffering the injury, firefighters said.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department's air division was requested to respond to the area Saturday morning after the kayaker and her companions camped overnight in the remote canyons near Heath Springs Falls in the Tahoe National Forest. 

After locating the woman, she was hoisted up and out of the area within eight minutes, firefighters said. She was then taken to a nearby landing zone and before she was taken to the hospital. 

Cal Fire, the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Truckee Fire Department assisted in the rescue. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 1, 2024 / 5:31 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.