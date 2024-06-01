Kayaker rescued morning after suffering injury on American River

SACRAMENTO – A kayaker who suffered a leg injury on the North Fork of the American River was rescued the morning after suffering the injury, firefighters said.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department's air division was requested to respond to the area Saturday morning after the kayaker and her companions camped overnight in the remote canyons near Heath Springs Falls in the Tahoe National Forest.

After locating the woman, she was hoisted up and out of the area within eight minutes, firefighters said. She was then taken to a nearby landing zone and before she was taken to the hospital.

Cal Fire, the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Truckee Fire Department assisted in the rescue.