Defense attorney for Placer County's first fentanyl murder charge ineligible to practice law

PLACER COUNTY — The defense attorney for the first fentanyl murder charge in Placer County is not eligible to practice law.

You may remember Carson Schewe was charged with murder last year. His is set to be the first fentanyl murder jury trial in Placer County and is now scheduled to begin in January.

But according to the State Bar Association, as of two weeks ago, Schewe's attorney, Victor Haltom, was "not eligible to practice Law."

A representative for the Bar told CBS13 that Haltom's license is suspended for two years and he'll face an additional year of probation. Courts records show it's the third time he's faced disciplinary action since 2011, but this is the first suspension.

Haltom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to court records, the California Supreme Court has twice denied Haltom's motions to delay his suspension, citing serious misconduct.

The charges date back to 2021 for "intentionally, recklessly or repeatedly failing to perform with competence" related to a criminal appeal case.

Last week, Haltom once again asked the bar to delay his suspension until after the high-profile Placer County fentanyl case.

Incidentally, the public defender who was assigned to take over for him is also representing the sexually violent predator set to be released in another high-profile Placer County case. He also represented the man who pled guilty to a similar charge, resulting in the first fentanyl murder conviction in the state. He was charged after Schewe but pled guilty, avoiding a trial.

Schewe's case is set to be the first fentanyl murder trial.