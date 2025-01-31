Judge deems proposed placement of man convicted of sex crimes against a minor near Galt inappropriate

GALT – A judge ruled Friday that the proposed placement near Galt for a man convicted of sex crimes against a minor was inappropriate, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said.

Christopher Dryden, who was convicted in 1998 of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, had been assigned a home just outside of the Galt city limits, where local police would not have jurisdiction and emergency responses would have fallen on the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

He was going to be placed in a home on Hauschildt Road.

This news sparked outrage amongst Galt residents. Some said it was too close to schools during a special meeting over the concerns Tuesday night.

"The proximity to schools is bothersome and the fact that people won't be able to enjoy their homes," Galt resident Becky Roensbie said.

A 2023 California law says that when a court determines a sexually violent predator is ready for outpatient treatment, a housing committee, including the district attorney, local law enforcement, county counsel, and the defendant's attorney works with the Department of State Hospitals to find an appropriate housing location.

Galt Mayor Shawn Farmer and other city officials joined together to voice opposition.

But Friday's ruling will force the housing committee to reconvene to find an alternative location. Court records show that the next status conference is scheduled for April 4.