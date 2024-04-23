Jose Canseco launches petition to be appointed manager of the Sacramento A's

SACRAMENTO – A controversial figure from the Oakland Athletics' recent history says he wants to be appointed the team's manager when they move to Sacramento.

Jose Canseco posted a Change.org petition on Monday urging people to support his push to become the "Sacramento A's" manager.

Citing his career accomplishments with the A's and MLB, the petition claims Canseco's "leadership could bring about a new era of success for this franchise in its new city."

Indeed, Canseco was a key player in the A's last World Series win in 1989. As one half of the "Bash Brothers," Canseco and Mark McGwire compiled a total of 617 home runs together in their time with the A's.

That era will be forever clouded by baseball's performance-enhancing drug scandal, however. Canseco himself admitted to using steroids during his time in Oakland in a book he wrote about that era.

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 3: Jose Canseco throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Boston Red Sox at the Oakland Coliseum on September 3, 2016 in Oakland, California. The Red Sox defeated the Athletics 11-2. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

Despite the controversy that surrounds him, the A's have not completely tried to erase his memory. In fact, in 2016, Canseco was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for an A's game against the Red Sox at the Oakland Coliseum.

The A's are set to move to the Sacramento area, playing at the Triple-A River Cats' Sutter Health Park, temporarily next season as they wait for a new ballpark to be built in Las Vegas.

Mark Kotsay – another former Oakland player, albeit from a more recent era – is the A's current manager.

As of Tuesday morning, Canseco's petition has just over 600 signatures.