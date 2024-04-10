River Cats cash in on A's move to Sutter Health Park next season, break single-day ticket sales record

How are the Sacramento River Cats cashing in on A's relocation?

WEST SACRAMENTO -- The news of the Oakland A's temporarily relocating to Sutter Health Park starting in 2025 has been a home run for the ballpark in many ways.

For starters, the Sacramento River Cats ticket office says its phones have been ringing off the hook from fans placing deposits to get on the "A's list" for tickets.

The home team is already cashing in too. The River Cats office says they broke their highest single sales day on record for tickets following the A's big announcement.

"It's better for baseball. Sacramento is hungry for sports, period," said Jim Nally, a Giants and River Cats fan in support of the move.

Tuesday night marked the first River Cats home game since the A's made national headlines for their relocation to the West Sacramento ballpark.

"I think it's good, good for the economy, good for the area. Baseball is baseball," said Nick Vallejo, an A's and River Cats fan.



Could the A's temporary home possibly be a permanent one?

It's a longshot, but an Emerson College poll found that among likely Las Vegas voters surveyed, 52% said they do not support any public funding being used to build the A's a new stadium in Vegas.

So the question becomes: if a deal in Vegas falls flat, could they stay in Sacramento?

"Oh, that would be the best. Everybody is talking about that and I'm hoping for it. I hope they do. If we give them enough support and backup like the Kings, I think they will stay," said Vallejo.

River Cats fans are excited to see the team getting a boost from the big A's news.

"Of course, I'd like to see the stadium filled every time," said River Cats fan John Lamb.

"We've been coming here since day one in 2000. We became A's fans because of the River Cats," said fan Scott Cofer.

For Scott and his wife, Darla Cofer, love for baseball is all in the family.

"Our daughter who recently passed away was a diehard Giants fan. So I'm wearing her shirt and hat in her honor," said Scott. "We are A's fans. River Cats first, A's second, Giants third. None of the other teams matter."

So, no matter the team, it's something bringing family and Sacramento together.

"Go River Cats, go A's. It's fun to be here," said Scott and Darla.