Jonas Brothers set to visit Sacramento in September for new tour

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The Jonas Brothers are going back on tour late this summer – and Sacramento has a date with them.

On Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers announced their new 35-date run named "The Tour."

Kevin, Joe and Nick are set visit Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Monday, Sept. 11.

Like all major concerts these days, different presales will be running into next week. General onsale tickets will hit the market on May 12, but tour organizers warn that only limited numbers are expected to be available by that time.

The Sacramento show is the Jonas Brothers' only Northern California date at the moment. 

