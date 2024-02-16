Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly suspended 2 games for PEDs; Raiders expected to release QB

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the first two games of next season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed.

ESPN reports that Garoppolo's violation related to his "using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption." Garoppolo will be suspended no matter which team he is on, but that he is not expected to be back with the Raiders.

The Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo before the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March, according to Adam Schefter, so that they can avoid paying his $11.25 million roster bonus. According to Spotrac, Garoppolo's fully guaranteed $11.25 million salary for 2024 will most likely void due to the suspension. That would mean that upon Garoppolo's release, the Raiders would have a dead salary cap hit of $17 million and free up $10 million in cap space for 2024.

