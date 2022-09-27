Jimmy Buffett postpones tour dates for the rest of the year, citing health issues and "brief hospitalization"

A summer song: Jimmy Buffett A summer song: Jimmy Buffett 07:51

Iconic singer Jimmy Buffett has postponed his tour for the remainder of the year, citing unspecified health issues and a "brief hospitalization." The 75-year-old, best known for hits like "Margaritaville" and "Come Monday," said he plans to resume touring next year.

"Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year," the tour said in a statement that Buffett posted to Twitter. "On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."

The statement did not provide specifics about Buffett's health issues or hospitalization.

IMPORTANT TOUR UPDATE - see attached.

For more information visit https://t.co/2WOWq6HYVY pic.twitter.com/jQj8gvcBdR — Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) September 27, 2022

The decision affects Buffett's five planned concerts for the rest of the year: two in Las Vegas, Nevada, and one each in California, Utah and Idaho. The Las Vegas concerts will be rescheduled from October to March 2023, the California concert will be held on a yet-unannounced date in 2023, and the Utah and Idaho concerts will be canceled, the statement said.

Buffett has spent decades touring with his Coral Reefer Band each summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic hampered his ability to be on stage in front of his tens of thousands of loyal fans, known as "Parrotheads." During that time, he performed virtual concerts, including some for first responders.

"You know, historically you think about it, in times like this you still have to have a little fun," Buffett told "CBS Sunday Morning" in the summer of 2020. "You still have to have a rest from what's going on."

Jimmy Buffett performs during the 2022 New Orleans & Jazz festival on May 8, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

When asked during that interview about his thoughts on mortality, which he has discussed openly in the past, Buffett said, "You know, there's an end coming up there." But the singer also expressed hope about the years to come.

"At 73, you know, I look ahead at people that I know now," he said. "You know, we just lost one who was a dear friend and a great inspiration, Carl Reiner, at 98. That's who I look at up there. … And then I'll look at the 80-year-olds that are still doing it. And I look at the late-70-year-olds that are still doing it."

"So, that's who I'm watching," he added. "And working seems to be the magic elixir when you are lucky enough to be an entertainer, or do things that you can still do at that age."