Downtown staple Jim Denney's set to reopen with contemporary twist after 3-year hiatus

SACRAMENTO - A beloved downtown Sacramento diner, Jim Denny's, is set to reopen with a contemporary twist.

This Sacramento staple on 12th street closed in January 2020 after 85 years in business. Several other Sacramento-area restaurants also closed due to rising rent and the minimum wage increase that went into effect on January 1, 2020.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the former owner of 'South' is taking over with some fresh takes on the classic American fare.

The reopening is slated to happen sometime this spring.

The neighborhood favorite was known for its larger-than-life food including a one-pound Megaburger and giant pancake. According to their website, Jim Van Nort opened Jim-Denny's in 1934 on 16th and J Steet. After Jim served in World War II, he moved the diner to its present location on 12th Street. Next door to the bus depot, the diner says it became known as "the home of the 10 busiest seats in Sacramento."

According to Mayor Darrell Steinberg, foot traffic in downtown traffic is 75% of where it was pre-pandemic. This is something other larger urban centers, like San Jose, have yet to achieve.