Jay Johnston, "Bob's Burgers" and "Arrested Development" actor, charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 attack

Washington — Jay Johnston, an actor known for his roles in the TV series "Arrested Development" and "Bob's Burgers," has been arrested and charged for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

A federal court in Washington, D.C., unsealed the criminal case against Johnston after his arrest on Wednesday. He faces four federal charges, including civil disorder and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Jay Johnston attends the Comedy Central Emmy After Party at Falcon on Sep. 20, 2009, in Los Angeles. Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

The Daily Beast reported in Dec. 2021 that Johnston lost his role as the voice of Jimmy Pesto in "Bob's Burgers" as suspicion of his participation in the Capitol riot spread. He has also appeared in "Anchorman" and "The Sarah Silverman Program."

An arrest warrant reviewed by CBS News said Johnston was taken into custody on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

A statement of facts filed in court by an FBI agent alleged that Johnston was "among a crowd of rioters who confronted law enforcement officers at the West Plaza of the United States Capitol." The affidavit said Johnston helped move police shields amid the mob, and also "turned and made a series of hand gestures to the crowd, including clapping his hands, banging his closed fists together and pointing to the crowd."

The charging papers alleged that Johnston held a police shield over his head and "then participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers defending the [Lower West Terrace] entrance."

The FBI affidavit included images allegedly showing Johnston with the mob in a fierce battle against police in a tunnel leading into the Capitol: