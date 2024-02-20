Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant from Citrus Heights indicted on receipt of child porn

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A California man already under arrest for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has also now been indicted on child porn charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California announced on Tuesday that a federal grand jury had indicted 36-year-old Kyle Travis Colton on a charge of receiving child pornography.

Court documents allege that Colton received the pornography between July 2022 and December 2023.

Colton was previously arrested on Dec. 15, 2023 on numerous charges relating to the Capitol riot.

CCTV footage allegedly captured Colton inside and outside the Capitol building that day. He was also allegedly identified as part of a group of rioters fighting law enforcement.

While Colton is one of the more than 1,200 charged in connection to the 2021 incident, he's not the only Northern California native to be arrested. An Auburn man was found guilty in April 2023 for his role.

If convicted on the child porn charges, Colton faces 20 years in prison and a $250,00 fine.