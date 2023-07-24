Will Smith, Glenn Close and other celebs support for Jamie Foxx after he speaks out on medical condition

Jamie Foxx speaks publicly on his hospitalization Jamie Foxx speaks publicly for first time on his hospitalization, recovery 00:41

Jamie Foxx shared his first video since being released from the hospital after suffering an undisclosed medical problem earlier this year. In his Instagram post, where he updated fans about his health journey, Foxx received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities.

Many former co-stars left supportive messages on his Instagram post. Will Smith, who starred with Foxx in "Ali," the 2001 film about boxer Muhammad Ali, wrote: "Awww Man!! Who's cuttin' onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed 'n Appreciated Right Now!"

Glenn Close, who recently worked with Foxx on the film "Back in Action," said in a comment the last time she saw Foxx was "a sunny day when you were laughing, throwing a football, graciously letting some extras take selfies with you...giving your heart, soul and joy completely in the moment."

"Thank God you are back!" the actor wrote. "Thank God your family gave you the love and protection you needed to heal."

"God is GOOD!!!!!!!! Sending love Jamie," commented actor Viola Davis, who starred alongside Foxx in 2009's "Law Abiding Citizen."

"We LOVE you J ❤️❤️❤️ god is great!!!!" wrote actor and reality star Garcelle Beauvais, who starred on "The Jamie Foxx Show," which ran from 1996 to 2001.

"I love you brother!!" commented Michael B. Jordan, who starred with Foxx in "Just Mercy."

In the video, Foxx, 55, thanked his daughter, Corrine, sister, Deidra Dixon, and the medical professionals who helped him. "I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he said.

"I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me ... with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through," he said.

He also said he is able to work again and debunked rumors that spread after his daughter, Corrine, announced he was hospitalized in April. "Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I'm not paralyzed, but I did go through – I went to hell and back," he said.

Corrine also commented on the video: "I love you Dad."

Several other stars also commented on the post. "To God, family, and prayer. I love you brother," wrote musician Lenny Kravitz.

"I'm gonna bear hug the f*** outta you when I see you again," wrote Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Love you bro ❤️ Stay strong 🙏" Paris Hilton commented.

In all, the post received more than 1.8 million likes and more than 192,000 comments, many messages of support for the actor.

While Foxx had kept a low profile since his hospitalization, he had been spotted in Chicago, where he performed an act of kindness earlier this month, giving a woman the surprise of a lifetime.

Queeni Glenn, who was in the city to support her sister, who is battling breast cancer, told CBS Chicago she was riding a pedicab and didn't realize she had dropped her bag. That's when Foxx became her savior.

"I think my bag had to fall out of the carriage in some kind of weird way. I didn't even know it was gone until a black SUV rolled up beside me, and the guy rolled the window down and proceeded to step out of the car," she said. "But as he was stepping out, I realized that's my bag. At the same time, I realized that — that's Jamie Foxx!"

She walked over to Foxx, who handed her the bag. "A pleasant smile and I just thanked him and, I don't know, it was just like, what? He looks good, and he said he was good. I asked him, is he feeling good? And he said, 'I feel good.'"