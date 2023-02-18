"It's absolutely fun": Local Sacramento businesses embrace Kings' "Light The Beam" phrase

SACRAMENTO — "Light The Beam" is a term that Sacramentans can't get enough of. The phrase was coined for the purple light shooting from the Golden 1 Center to signal a Sacramento Kings victory.

It hasn't taken long for local businesses to embrace the phrase.

Whether it's candles. T-shirts or beer, there's something for everyone when it comes to supporting the Sacramento Kings.

Marissa Greenband is the owner of Fish and Chip Craft Company.

"We try and make it to as many home games as possible," she said.

She specializes in making scented candles, and as a diehard Kings fan, she's created a Light The Beam-themed candle with a unique blend of scents.

"Citrus, sandalwood, musk, amber, basketball and winning," Greenband said.

Inside is a glitter blend that shines almost as bright as the beam itself.

The feeling is shared by Hana Howertown, the owner of Lionel's Place. Starting as a children's book writer, Howerton has shifted her focus toward T-shirts, beanies and stickers.

And this season, she's highlighting the Kings.

"We were all ready for something to get behind," she said. "It's fun to see that just burst into flames in the community."

If candles or T-shirts aren't your things, maybe beer might satisfy your taste buds.

King Cong Brewery on Del Paso Boulevard is one of several breweries in the area to name a signature beer after the Kings' victory signal.

"I love being a part of it because there's a lot of local businesses doing their own variations of the Light The Beam thing," said lead brewer Jonathan Tate. "I just think it's absolutely fun."