Isolated thunderstorms expected to develop in the mountains

SACRAMENTO -- Weather officials are advising those spending Sunday evening in the mountains to beware of isolated thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento says that showers and storms look to wash over the Sierras, pushing up from the south.

Those outdoors are encouraged to take shelter in a building or vehicle if they hear thunder. They are advised to not hide under trees and to avoid water or the tops of hills.

Forecasters say that thunderstorms are possible over the next few days in the mountains.