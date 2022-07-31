Watch CBS News
Local News

Isolated thunderstorms expected to develop in the mountains

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Evening weather report: July 31, 2022
Evening weather report: July 31, 2022 01:39

SACRAMENTO -- Weather officials are advising those spending Sunday evening in the mountains to beware of isolated thunderstorms. 

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento says that showers and storms look to wash over the Sierras, pushing up from the south. 

Those outdoors are encouraged to take shelter in a building or vehicle if they hear thunder. They are advised to not hide under trees and to avoid water or the tops of hills. 

Forecasters say that thunderstorms are possible over the next few days in the mountains. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 4:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.