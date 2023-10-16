IRS announces additional 1-month extension on tax deadline for Californians

SACRAMENTO - Most residents living in California will get another extension on their tax deadline, the IRS says.

The IRS on Monday further postponed tax deadlines for most California taxpayers until Nov. 16, 2023. The normal spring due dates had previously been postponed to Oct. 16 due to last winter's natural disasters.

As a result, most individuals and businesses in California will now have until Nov. 16 to file their 2022 returns and pay any tax due.

California's 58 counties -- except Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties -- qualify for the extension.

IRS relief is based on multiple different FEMA disaster declarations covering severe winter storms that, over the span of a few months, brought flooding, landslides, and mudslides to the state.

The IRS will automatically provide filing and penalty relief to taxpayers with an IRS address of record located in the disaster areas.

What returns and payments qualify for the Nov. 16 deadline?

Eligible returns and payments include:

2022 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.

For eligible taxpayers, 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.

Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 18, June 15 and Sept. 15.

Calendar-year 2022 partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15.

Calendar-year 2022 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on May 1, July 31 and Oct. 31.

Calendar-year 2022 returns filed by tax-exempt organizations normally due on May 15.

Other returns, payments and time-sensitive tax-related actions also qualify for the extra time. See the IRS disaster relief page for details.