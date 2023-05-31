Investigation underway for a garage fire in Davis

DAVIS -- Investigators are looking into what caused a garage to catch fire in Davis.

The fire happened early Wednesday morning at approximately 1 a.m. on F and 6th Street.

According to Davis Fire Battalion Chief, Luis Parrilla, the firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and made sure that it did not get into the structure. There were two people inside the home and they both managed to get out safely.

He said, "It took us a while to make access through the alley. It was pretty rough, got a lot of trees back there, but it took about five minutes to attack the fire."

An investigation is underway to establish the origin and cause of the fire.

This comes in conjunction with another fire on Wednesday morning in Sacramento, where at least two people were displaced.