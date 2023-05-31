At least 2 people were displaced in an apartment complex fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- At least two people don't have a place to live after a fire tears through the second floor of an apartment complex in Sacramento.

The fire was reported early Wednesday morning at approximately 2 a.m. on South Land Park Drive and 43rd Avenue.

According to the battalion chief, crews found heavy smoke and fire from a second-floor balcony window. However, they managed to contain the fire to the building of origin.

No injuries had been reported, but occupants of the apartment and the one below were displaced. All adjacent units were evacuated even though the fire did not extend into any of their units.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.