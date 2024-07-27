Investigation underway after inmate dies, another revived at Sacramento County main jail

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Sacramento County main jail died and another was revived on Friday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to a cell for reports of two unresponsive men. They were removed from the cell and deputies administered first aid, including Narcan to both inmates multiple times.

One inmate was revived and began to breathe on his own. He was rushed to hospital and was later cleared for incarceration.

The other inmate, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the jail, deputies said. He had been in custody since June 22.

An investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

The coroner will release the cause of death and the man's identity.