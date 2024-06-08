Inmate at Sacramento County Jail found unresponsive in cell, dies

SACRAMENTO – An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail died early Saturday morning, the sheriff's office has announced.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 2:15 a.m., deputies did a cell check in the 5-East 300 Pod and saw an inmate was unresponsive. Deputies went in and started first aid and jail medical staff also soon responded.

Sacramento Fire Department crews then took over life-saving efforts, but the sheriff's office says the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail.

The name of the inmate has not been released, but the sheriff's office says the inmate had been in custody since April 20, 2022.

An exact cause of death for the inmate is now under investigation by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.