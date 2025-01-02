Indian gang known to target Sikhs being investigated for Stockton homicide

STOCKTON — A recent homicide in Stockton is being blamed on an Indian gang known to target Sikhs, according to multiple Indian media reports.

The Stockton Police Department told CBS13 that it is aware of the Indian news reports and is not ruling anything out.

Sikhs have called Stockton home since the first U.S. gurdwara, or Sikh temple, was built there in 1912. The community is now on alert after learning that the Indian gangs and violence they wanted to escape are active there.

"For me, it's just making sure my family is safe, my community is safe and just being extra vigilant," said Tejpaul Singh Bainiwal, joint secretary and historian at the Stockton Gurdwara.

Investigators said there may be more to uncover in the homicide that happened in the early hours of December 23 in a newly built community on Mount Elbrus Way.

"We heard like 10 gunshots," said Brian Abrigana, who lives next door to where the homicide happened. "There were always people coming and going. They would have the garage open at all times of the day and night. Cars were coming and going."

Multiple Indian media sites are reporting the victim was an alleged drug smuggler who was targeted by a Punjabi gang linked to violence against pro-Khalistan leaders, a group of Sikh separatists seeking a new homeland.

In a Facebook post, the Punjabi gang claimed responsibility for the killing with a message they claimed was for their enemies.

CBS Sacramento showed the report and post to Stockton police who said that they do not believe the gang activity was local, but detectives cannot rule out that possibility.

Abrigana recognized the photos of his next-door neighbor right away from the India reports. The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office has not officially identified the man who was killed.

It was news to other neighbors who had no idea about this type of activity.

"I didn't even know that was a thing, much less in Stockton," Abrigana said.

It is not as surprising to local Sikhs. In May 2024, the FBI put out a public safety warning of an extortion scheme affecting families and businesses with ties to India.

"It is worrisome to hear that they are active here," Bainiwal said.

Bainiwal said police and the FBI have had multiple meetings with them about their community's safety.

"Especially given that Stockton Gurdwara has always been politically active against the injustice and tyranny happening in India against Sikhs."

CBS Sacramento reached out to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office to see if there has been an uptick in Punjabi gang activity locally. Erin Haight, a spokesperson for the district attorney, gave us this statement:

"Based on what we've observed, there hasn't been a significant increase in Punjab gang activity in San Joaquin County. We continue to work with law enforcement, and now, with the passage of prop 36, we can be even more proactive in addressing gang activity in San Joaquin County."

Stockton police said its detectives are working to unveil more information on this.