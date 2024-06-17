Illegal fireworks amnesty event to be held in Elk Grove ahead of 4th of July

ELK GROVE - The Cosumnes Fire Department and the City of Elk Grove are offering amnesty for those who want to dispose of their legal and illegal fireworks.

Illegal fireworks have been an issue that has progressed over time. Residents of the city have expressed frustration about the fireworks.

During the Fourth of July last year, the city of Elk Grove was contacted 413 times; a 23% increase compared to the year prior.

To assist in making the community safer, an illegal fireworks amnesty event was organized.

The event will be hosted on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 71 8760 Elk Grove Boulevard.

One can drive on the station ramp, follow the signs and hand over their fireworks for them to be destroyed safely.

There will be no criminal prosecution for those who participate in the event, the fire department says.