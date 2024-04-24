Elk Grove strenghtens penalties for use of illegal fireworks. Here's what that means.

Illegal fireworks use in Elk Grove now comes with steeper penalties

ELK GROVE — The city of Elk Grove is taking a new approach to fight the use of illegal fireworks.

Many residents there say they're frustrated by illegal fireworks.

"It's loud. It's annoying," said Elk Grove resident Sharon Anderson. "It's worse when it goes until the wee hours of the morning where none of us sleep."

Anderson said she's called the police in the past about the illegal activity.

"We've had fires in my neighborhood caused by illegal fireworks that just—it's too close for comfort," she said.

The City of Elk Grove said it's a growing problem. Last Fourth of July, they received 413 firework calls, which was a 23% increase over the previous year.

"Our phones were jammed for at least 2 to 3 hours that night," said city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence.

In Elk Grove, anyone caught using bottle rockets, firecrackers, or other illegal fireworks faces a $100 fine for a first-time offense, but the fire marshal says that's not much of a deterrent.

"I've had folks that are very happy to pay the fine," said Lantz Rey, Cosumnes Fire Department fire marshal. "It's part of their Fourth of July celebration. They're not really worried about it. They've spent thousands of dollars on illegal fireworks."

Now the city is increasing that penalty tenfold by raising the violation to a misdemeanor with a $1,000 fine per firework with no cap on the amount.

"There's a real potential for someone to face some significant fines," Laurence said. "You're penalizing people in the pocketbook."

Elk Grove police are also launching a drone program that can spot people using illegal fireworks and send the property owner a ticket in the mail.

"They can zoom in on a location. They can identify people," Laurence said.

It's the use of tougher tickets and new technology to help keep the community safe.

"With any hope or luck, this summer will be a little more tame," said Elk Grove City Councilmember Darren Suen.

The new penalties will be in effect for this upcoming Fourth of July. The city and fire department also have an amnesty program where people can turn in illegal fireworks without facing fines.