Deadly crash on I-80 near Auburn diverted traffic through the early morning hours

PLACER COUNTY – At least one person has died after a crash along Interstate 80 near Auburn late Thursday night.

California Highway Patrol said they responded to the scene along the eastbound side of the freeway near Russell Road just before 11:30 p.m.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers confirmed there was a fatality.

Due to the crash, all eastbound traffic was diverted to exit at Russell Road. Drivers then got back on the freeway at Foresthill Road.

The lanes were reopened early Friday morning.

No details about the person who died have been released at this point in the investigation.