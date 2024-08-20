Crash in active construction zone on I-205 in Tracy leaves worker, driver hurt

TRACY – A worker was left with moderate injuries after the vehicle they were in was struck by a car along Interstate 205 in Tracy late Monday night.

California Highway Patrol says, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an active construction zone on the westbound side of the freeway near El Rancho Road to investigate a crash.

At the scene, they found that a car had crashed into a pickup truck with a bucket in the back. A worker was inside the bucket at the time of the crash, officers say.

It appears that the car was trying to change lanes when it crashed into the pickup.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old Sonora resident, suffered major injuries in the crash. The worker, a 27-year-old Stockton resident, suffered moderate injuries.

Investigators say they don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Westbound I-205 was reduced to one lane through the early morning hours, but has since fully reopened.