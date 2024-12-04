Marysville breaks ground on development that will bring new Hyatt hotel and other businesses

MARYSVILLE – A new development is coming to Marysville. Located at 1317 B Street across from Ellis Lake, it's one major step, city officials say, toward revitalizing the area.

A Hyatt hotel, Grocery Outlet store, and Starbucks are coming to the lot. And, on Tuesday, the City of Marysville broke ground.

Yuba County is amongst the fastest growing counties in the state – and its largest city, Marysville, doesn't have any large-scale hotels.

"Right now, the area has a shortage of hotels and quite a bit of demand," said Marysville city manager Jim Schaad.

"We do not have a Hyatt within 30 miles of Marysville," said Hyatt Studios Head of Operation Jason Ballard.

But that's going to change. At Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony, city officials, developers and Hyatt's new brand, Hyatt Studios, announced the development. The hotel will also have a 300-person banquet hall.

"People can have their functions there, their weddings there, bar and bat mitzvahs there," said developer Guneet Bajwa with Presidio Companies. "So this is really a tribute to the community."

Schaad says, besides the current need for a hotel due to the nearby air force base and hospitals, they plan to continue expanding – even potentially building up the ballpark for Marysville's new minor league team. And people need a place to stay.

"Oh yeah, it's about time. And it'll bring teams that are going to travel here, playing at the field. It'll be a place for them to stay and nice for our community," said Yuba College baseball coach Ryan Larsen.

Located near the junction of two major highways, 70,000 cars pass the lot per day. And with the new hotel, Marysville expects the hotel's tax to generate $500,000 per year for the city.

"I hope that we can continue growing Marysville," Schaad said. "Marysville is bound by levees, but we intend to grow up."

Hyatt Studios Marysville is expected to open in late 2026.